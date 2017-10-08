‘SNL’: Kendall’s World — Gal Gadot Plays Kendall Jenner Who Gets Lost In Her Own House

It turns out Gal Gadot can do a pretty amazing Kendall Jenner impression! Check out her hilarious sketch as the reality star!

What can’t Gal Gadot, 32, do!? The gorgeous Israeli actress behind the summer blockbuster Wonder Woman was the host on the Oct. 7 installment of Saturday Night Live and she was a natural! We knew she has what it takes to star in a gigantic superhero, but we weren’t certain she had the comedic chops to keep but with the SNL crew. Boy, were we wrong! Take a peek at loads more pics of Gal in action right here!

In a show that really ought to be an actual thing Gal plays Kendall Jenner, 21, on Kendall’s World! That’s right, the SNL team took some not-so-subtle jabs at the Kardashians in a mock commercial for some upcoming E! shows! On Kendall’s World, the svelte stunner (played by Gal, of course) forgets which sister she is and has to ask Alexa! Later, Kendall gets lost in her own home! We’re dying!

Gal follows another striking A-lister who may not be known for their comedy ability but managed to wow audiences — Ryan Gosling, 36! The La La Land star effortlessly charmed the socks off of the studio audience when he hosted the season premiere on Sept. 30. Of course, a special visit from his Oscar-winning co-star Emma Stone, 28, during his opening monologue didn’t hurt! The premiere also featured a special appearance from President Donald Trump, 71! Okay, okay, it’s wasn’t ACTUALLY the president. It was Alec Baldwin, 59, once again reprising his lovably doofy impersonation of the Commander-in-Chief. That time SNL was taking some pointed shots at the POTUS for his feud with San Juan’s Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, 54, over the delays concerning aid reaching Puerto Rico’s hurricane survivors and it was amazing! Something tells us the fun is just getting started this season!

HollywoodLifers, did you love that sketch as much as us?! Let us know!