‘SNL’: Gal Gadot Hilariously Makes Out With Kate McKinnon As Wonder Woman

What if a pair of lesbians were to stumble upon that picturesque island Wonder Woman is from? ‘SNL’ just tackled that very question and the results were amazing!

Gal Gadot, 32, is already well on her way to becoming a star since DC’s Wonder Woman soared into town in June, steamrolling the competition and grossing $820 million worldwide! But, after her charming visit to Saturday Night Live on Oct. 7, we wouldn’t be surprised if she becomes a household name in the coming years! The actress just reprised her role as the Amazon princess for the comedy sketch show with hilarious results! Check out more photos of Gal right here!

Remember that beautiful island Wonder Woman is from in the movie? Well, in this sketch 2 modern-day lesbians happen up that scenic place convinced they’ve found their home! Get it? An island full of beautiful women and no men! Kate McKinnon, 33, and Aidy Bryant, 30, play the visitors and seeing their disappointment upon realizing that the island isn’t inhabited by lesbians is downright hilarious! Finally, though Wonder Woman does agree to kiss one of them, you know, just to see if she likes it. That’s when Gal and Kate kiss and it is a pretty unforgettable moment!

Prior to taking the SNL stage, the Israeli stunner revealed that she was terrified about performing comedy in English. “[HFPA president] Meher [Tatna] and I were talking behind stage about how nervous we are doing this,” Gadot said on stage at the 92nd Street Y on Sunday, Oct. 1, according to INSIDE. “It’s [SNL] gonna be crazy… I love this show. That’s my fear — to speak like a dummy,” she said after she had difficulty getting the word “love” out.

Gal also admitted that she struggled with a phrase that was integral to her visit to the sound stage at 30 Rockefeller Center. “Improv, yeah I did, but never in America on Saturday night. I can barely say ‘Saturday Night Live,'” she shared. “I’m thinking about the monologue and I’m like, ‘Ahh.’ Say ‘Saturday Night Live.’ But I am excited.” Well, never fear Gal because you killed it!

Well, at least Gal Gadot didn't need a cue card to make out with Kate McKinnon. #SNL pic.twitter.com/efxdoPs0KW — Jillian👀Sederholm (@JillianSed) October 8, 2017

