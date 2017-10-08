Dove Issues Apology After Outraging Fans With Ad Showing Black Woman Becoming White

Yikes! Dove just apologized for a particularly eyebrow-raising ad featuring a black woman turning into a white woman! Here’s what they said.

Dove may be a brand synonymous with quality soap but today their reputation is looking pretty dirty. They recently posted an image that has followers on social media absolutely furious! In the post, a black woman in a brown shirt becomes a white woman in a white shirt…with the power of Dove? Wow. Like Pepsi’s racially insensitive ad campaign starring Kendall Jenner, 21, this new misstep from the soap company has people everywhere wondering how this ad even got made! Head here for tons more images of the eldest Jenner sister!

“‘Lol did this even look right to y’all? I mean your whole team sat down and cleared this b******t right here? How?” one person responded. “Wait wait wait!!! How did this even leave the whiteboard?!” another wrote. “You have done it in the past,” yet another shared along with another image of a black woman under “before” and a white woman under “after.” Absolutely shocking. For many, the message of racial inequality from this major corporation is clear.

After the avalanche of criticism began, Dove decided to issue an apology: “An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.” It should be noted that this is the bio Dove uses on its Twitter page: “Dove is committed to helping all women realize their personal beauty potential by creating products that deliver real care.” The real question now is will this controversy help jumpstart a conversation about the way the race is used in enormous ad campaigns or are we doomed to repeat this troubling pattern?

You have done it in the past.🙄 pic.twitter.com/qaGG10bePw — Nonhlanhla Mabhena (@N0n0zA) October 7, 2017

HollywoodLifers, is Dove’s apology a satisfying response considering the ad? Tell us your thoughts below.