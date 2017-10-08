Delilah Is ‘Utterly Consumed’ By Grief: Never Imagined Sons Dying Before Her

Legendary radio host Delilah, 57, is suffering through the recent suicide of her teenage son Zachariah — a tragedy only made worse by the fact she has already lost one child. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Delilah is coping.

Syndicated romance radio talk show host Delilah Rene, 57, announced the suicide of her teenage son Zachariah yesterday and is still deep within the throws of pain and suffering. An insider at iHeartRadio told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how the radio personality is dealing with losing yet another child, after the death of her 16-year-old son Sammy in 2012 due to complications from sickle-cell anemia.”Delilah is utterly consumed with grief, and she doesn’t believe she will ever get over this,” the source said. “Delilah still hasn’t recovered from the death of Sammy, so to lose Zach too is inconceivable. As a parent you never envisage your sons dying before you, especially at such a young age. Delilah is trying to make sense of it all, which is likely something she will never do. In the meantime she is just trying to get through the next day, hour by hour, and hoping the pain will fade slightly as the years go by.”

The radio host took to Facebook yesterday to reveal her horrifying loss to her fans. “My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son Zachariah, took his life,” she wrote to her 1.4 million followers. “He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through,” she continued.

“I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family. In the meantime we’ll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I’ll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much,” she added. “Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression.” Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your condolences for Delilah and Zach’s other friends and family below.