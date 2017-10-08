Jeremy Meeks’ Billionaire GF Chloe Green Fears He’ll Go Back To Ex After Vaginal Rejuvenation

Now that Jeremy Meek’s ex Melissa Meeks has gotten vaginal rejuvenation surgery our insiders say his super-wealthy girlfriend Chloe Green is worried that he might return to her! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

How drastically life can change! Not long ago, Jeremy Meeks, 33, was a married criminal. Nowadays he’s single and gallivanting around the globe with billionaire heiress Chloe Green, 26! As you might have heard, his ex Melissa Meeks has recently undergone vaginal tightening surgery. And, according to our sources, this has Chloe a little nervous that Jeremy might be lured back to a relationship he knows all too well! Head here for tons of adorable pics of Jeremy and Chloe together!

“These days Jeremy pays zero attention to what Melissa does — because quite frankly, he doesn’t care–he’s got his eyes on the prize, not his past,” a source close to Jeremy shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jeremy spends next to zero time online, aside from checking his email, and he hasn’t seen Melissa since he first got with Chloe. Jeremy has totally submerged himself in her life, and it’s pretty hectic — they are always jetting off to some exotic location or other, and it leaves him with very limited time to be completely on his own. Jeremy is totally focused on Chloe, 24-7, and that’s how she likes it. Chloe has an insane jealous streak, and she keeps a very tight leash on Jeremy, she would not be happy if she discovered him talking or texting with Melissa, no matter what the reason was.”

As we previously reported, Jeremy filed for divorce from Melissa on Oct. 5. So it’s difficult to imagine that, after taking such a huge step to finalize their separation, he would be willing to get back with her! Perhaps Chloe just knows what that they have is special and wants to protect it!

