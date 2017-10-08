Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s wedding was so nice, they decided to get married twice! One year after tying the knot, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star held her reception and she looked absolutely gorgeous!

It’s been a year in the making but Chelsea Houska, 26, and Cole DeBoer, 29, finally had their wedding reception. Though the Teen Mom couple got married on Oct. 1, 2016, they held off on throwing a huge bash (because they were expecting their first child together, Waston Cole DeBoer.) Well, now that Watson has been born, Chelsea and Cole threw their reception on Oct. 7. Pictures of the gala flooded social media, including Chelsea’s Instagram story. The snaps showed Chelsea looking like a vision in white as she wore a white lace gown. Cole looked dapper, even when he was having a blast on the dance floor.

Chelsea’s daughter Aubree, 8, had a blast dancing with half-sister Paislee (daughter of Taylor Halbur and Chelsea’s first baby daddy Adam Lind.) Taylor was there to help celebrate Chelsea’s big day, per OK!, as she posted a sweet picture of them together to Instagram. “Beautiful day and beautiful reception for an even more beautiful bride. So glad we got to celebrate with you guys! May life bring you and your family nothing but love and happiness. Cheers to you both!”

The reception had everything: family, friends and a cake in the shape of a deer’s head. It was a much different scene than Chelsea and Cole’s marriage. The two took the plunge in a sweet, private ceremony in 2016. It was a very low-key affair, and Chelsea revealed their matrimony by sharing a picture of a Polaroid (yes, a pic of a pic) to her Instagram account. “Mr. and Mrs. DeBoer,” was all she wrote.

These lovebirds met at a gas station in 2014, and Cole – knowing he had found the one – proposed to Chelsea in 2015. “Cole brought me to a personal spot in the woods where he had photos [of us and the family] lining the tree,” Chelsea said. Obviously, Chelsea said yes, but they had to get permission from the most important person – her daughter, Aubree! “She immediately said yes, was extremely excited, and gave him a big hug,” the Teen Mom star added. It looks like these four – including 8-month old Watson – are now the perfect little family. Aww!

Congratulations to Chelsea and Cole. HollywoodLifers, are you glad these two had their big wedding reception? What do you think about her dress?