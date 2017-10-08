Stars Caught Not Wearing Underwear — And They Don’t Care

I see London, I see France, I see… Wait a second, these celebrities aren’t wearing any underpants! Going commando seems to be the hottest trend in Hollywood right now, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of!

Some trends may seem like a good idea at first, but there’s a reason so many get squashed and wish to be forgotten. Bell bottoms, paper-thin eyebrows, frosted tips, the list goes on. With so many skintight and peek-a-boo dresses walking the red carpet this year, it’s only natural that some celebrities have found the solution to unwanted panty lines. They’re going COMMANDO! That’s right, thongs and Spanx have become a thing of the past. To say it’s a risky move would be an understatement (what happens if a strong breeze comes in?), but Hollywood hotties like Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Nicki Minaj, and MANY more have all done it.

At this rate, it’s extremely likely that celebrities will start hitting the red carpet completely naked! Wait a minute, some of them already have. Bras and panties are only getting smaller to the point where they’re invisible. Pamela Anderson went commando in a floral, lace peek-a-boo dress with skin-colored cutouts on each side of her hips. Normally, that’s where a panty would be, but the former Baywatch star knew it wouldn’t be the most flattering look, and so she skipped underwear all together.

All the Kardashians/Jenners have gone commando at some point since they’re one of the most fashion-forward families in LA. Kourtney Kardashian looked drop dead gorgeous at New York Fashion Week, wearing a black dress with super high slits on each leg. Younger sister Kim Kardashian also went panty-less in public while running errands in Santa Monica in a knitted dress with holes all over it. Leaving something to the imagination isn’t the popular motto anymore.

HollywoodLifers, would you ever be brave enough to try the commando look? Which celebrity does it best? Comment below!