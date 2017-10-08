Sen. Bob Corker Slams White House As ‘Adult Day Care Center’ — Voters Tweets & Hilarious Memes

President Donald Trump threw another tempter tantrum, this time attacking Sen. Bob Corker. Bob clapped back by saying the White House is now a ‘day care,’ which had votes tweeting some hilarious replies.

Here we go again. “Senator Bob Corker ‘begged’ me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee,” president Donald Trump, 71, tweeted on Oct. 8, showing that he still doesn’t know how to use “air quotes.” Bob, 65, announced he wouldn’t seek re-election in 2018, choosing instead to retire. Trump, the ever humble man that he is, made Bob’s decision about him. “[Bob] said he could not win without…my endorsement…didn’t have the guts to run!”

Senator Corker decided to clapback on the president’s favorite platform, tweeting out this savage reply: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.” Boom. Headshot. Plus, it’s also possible that – gasp! – what Trump said wasn’t entirely true. Trump “called the senator [Bob] early last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election,” one of two sources close to the situation told CNN, “and reaffirmed that he would have endorsed him, as he has said many times.”

In this latest round of Trump attacking a member of his own party (as Bob is the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee) most voters were just amazed to watch these two fight. Some shared memes that mocked Trump’s age, suggesting that the White House needs to stock op on depends. Others figured that Bob could have left out the word “adult,” considering Trump acts more like a toddler than a 71-year-old man.

Senator Bob Corker dropped the 🎤 on Trump this #SundayMorning over Twitter rant about him not running for re-election. I’m dying🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/c9ux1tq17Q — Barbara Ann 🔹 (@TweetingYarnie) October 8, 2017

Bob Corker: you sure got that right! pic.twitter.com/Fmw9iEj269 — Deb Stein (@dks6446) October 8, 2017

Given that he's 65, Bob Corker looks pretty spry dunking all over the Trump admin. pic.twitter.com/L47y5MH5fA — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 8, 2017

Bob Corker vs Trump. There's something entertaining in watching two bad guys duke it out. pic.twitter.com/RM6L2pEAOW — Trine Daely (@TrineDaely) October 8, 2017

Trump is getting a lot of nicknames: Bob Corker, "Adult day care center", Tillerson, "Moron", Kim Jung Un, "Dotard". — Lavande du Sud (@LLavandedusud) October 8, 2017

So what caused this beef between these two older Republican white dudes? Bob became one of Trump’s many enemies after he criticized the president, saying that members of Trump’s national security team were the real “people that help separate our country from chaos,” according to the Washington Post. “They work very well together to make sure that the policies we put forth around the world are sound and coherent. There are other people within the administration, in my belief, that don’t. Okay? I’m sorry.” This was weeks after Bob said Trump has “not yet been able to demonstrated the stability, nor some of the competence, that he needs to…be successful.”

What do you think about Bob’s comments, HollywoodLifers? What do you think about Trump’s latest tirade?