Blac Chyna Flaunts Cleavage & Piercing In Sexy Gown After Stepping Out With Rumored New Bae

Blac Chyna showed off her ample bosom and a wild chest piercing in a stunning orange gown before hitting the town last night after being spotted with a hunky mystery man at the BET Awards in Miami.

Blac Chyna, 29, painted the town red last night — well, orange. The gorgeous ex-fiancee of Rob Kardashian, 30, took to Snapchat to share some pics of her in a glamorous orange gown before she headed out for a night of fun with her squad in Miami. She and friend danced in a kitchen while she flaunted her deep cleavage in the low-cut frock. So low-cut, in fact, that her chest piercing was clearly visible. Looks like Chyna decided to go braless on her night of carefree fun. She showed off for her followers with a video of her strutting her stuff before taking off.

These fun snaps came after she posted a video of her traveling in a car with her girls. The former stripper’s stunning platinum locks were piled high into a bun on top of her head and her lips painted with a light coral color. She showed off her big brown eyes with some smokey makeup. And then she was definitely good to go! We don’t know where the mama of two took her lovely self last night, but we can imagine it was somewhere fun. After all, who would waste a dress like that on any old place?

The night on the town follows Chyna’s appearance at the BET Awards Miami earlier in the day with a hunky new man. The gorgeous star and her alleged beau wore matching white outfits, a very simple choice compared to what she would rock later that night while partying. Of course, both were tamer looks than what she recently wore to buddy Amber Rose‘s SlutWalk. Click here to see pics of Amber’s 2017 SlutWalk.

