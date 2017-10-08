Bernice Burgos Flashes Underboob With Cryptic Message — Letting T.I. Know She’s Happy Without Him?

T.I. who? After the heartbreak of seeing Tip go back to Tiny, Bernice Burgos she feels ‘good.’ The bold and beautiful babe indicated she’s moved on – all while sharing a scintillating shot of her underboob.

“They ask me how I’m doing,” Bernice Burgos said in an Oct. 7 Instagram post. “I tell them I look how I feel good as a motherf***er.” Well, there you have it. If anyone was wondering just how good Bernie feels, she showed off just how good she looks. The flawless model rocked a pair of tight pink Adidas shorts, along with a matching crop-top. This outfit showed off her unbelievable rock-hard abs (damn, Bernice! You’re shredded!) It also allowed her breasts to play a sexy game of peek-a-boo.

As for the message, this seems to be a not-so-subtle signal to T.I., 37, letting him (and the rest of the world know) that she’s doing just fine. The “Whatever You Like” rapper “ghosted” Bernice in order to reunite with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42. While Tiny and Tip are working to patch up their fractured marriage and broken family, Bernice is struggling to deal with this rejection. Bernice thought she had “the man of her dreams,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that she fell hard for him.

To see him basically go “Girl, bye” to her broke Bernice’s heart, the source said. She still seemed hung up on Tip. He was a man who gave her “butterflies,” the insider said, and having him totally out of her life “just sucks.” It’s no surprise that an insiders said Bernice would take him back “in a heartbeat” if he were to try to slide into her DMs again.

In the meantime, it seems Bernice will continue doing what she does best: lighting up Instagram with one sexy picture after another. If she’s not flashing some sizzling side-boob, she’s sharing videos of her twerking or posing in clothing that’s so tight, her nipple piercings are completely visible. If Bernice says she feels how she looks, then she must feel phenomenal.

Do you think Bernice will move on and find love with someone else, HollywoodLifers?