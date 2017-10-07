Delilah: 5 Things To Know About The Beloved Radio Host After Her Son’s Shocking Suicide

Shaken by Delilah’s son tragic death? You are no alone. Let’s take a moment to get to know this radio personality a bit better.

Just shocking. Delilah Rene, 57, a longtime radio personality took to Facebook on Oct. 7 to share with her loyal fans that her son Zachariah Rene had taken his life on Oct. 3. “He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now,” she wrote in her statement. As we attempt to make sense of this terrible loss, we felt now would be a good opportunity to get to know Delilah a little better. Head here to look back at the Hollywood stars we’ve lost in 2017.

1) Her career began in at Seattle, Washington. Considering the sooth tracks she often plays and the air of romance that surrounds her program, the rainy Pacific Northwest is the logical place for a calming presence like Delilah to find her audience. Back then she went by “Delilah Rene,” but as her star rose, she dropped her last name professionally. Nowadays, she is synonymous with the call-in radio show. Every week roughly 8 million listeners tuning in to her show.

2) She has 13 children but 10 of them were adopted. She is also a fervent advocate of adoption on her radio show. She is an Evangelical Christian with an impressive record of giving back to those in need.

3) Delilah is also an author. She has written 3 books titled Love Someone Today, Love Matters and Arms Full of Love. She is also said to be working on a fourth book. For a time, she also owned a restaurant in downtown Port Orchard, Washington called Delilah’s Cozy Kitchen.

4) Sadly, Zachariah isn’t the first child she has lost. In 2012, her adopted son Sammy Young Dzolali Rene passed away due to complications related to sickle-cell anemia. This is the common name for a group of disorders which cause blood cells to become misshapen and break down.

5) She founded the Point Hope foundation in 2012. After a trip to Ghana, Delilah was moved by the communities and children she encountered and decided to start a non-profit that works to improve foster care systems and provide better homes for children everywhere.

