Vaginal Rejuvenation: 5 Things To Know About The Procedure That Jeremy Meeks’ Estranged Wife Had

Hot felon Jeremy Meeks’ soon to be ex-wife recently underwent a popular procedure called vaginal rejuvenation and it’s getting all the hype. Find out more about the surgery here.

1.) The noninvasive procedure is meant to improve the look and feel of the labia. It is often recommended for women with certain issues, including bladder and bowel difficulties, Pelvic Floor Disorder, weakened pelvic muscles due to childbirth, tears in vaginal tissues, and vaginal problems after a hysterectomy. The results are designed to make the vagina look and feel younger. It also enhances sexual gratification due to an increase in friction.

2.) It is a quick fix for uncomfortable and embarrassing feminine problems. Whether it be correcting a large or uneven and hanging labia minora, controlling odor for better hygiene, or stopping stress incontinence, vaginal rejuvenation can put a fast stop to some unpreventable and undesirable female results brought on by various natural causes.

3.) It only takes an hour to complete and heals quickly. Depending on the exact issue being corrected, the outpatient surgical procedure only requires a healing time of a few days to a few weeks so the patient can resume normal activities in no time.

4.) It is performed using a special heating tool. The tool is a wand type instrument that attaches to a laser and is inserted into the vagina. The patient is awake the entire time and the procedure, which consists of three separate sessions for five minutes each (six weeks in between each one) , is generally painless. Since the treatment stimulates collagen production and enhances blood flow which increases fluid production, it is recommended to get it done annually.

5.) Many celebrities are trying the new trend and it is gaining in popularity. In addition to Melissa Meeks making headlines with the procedure, other big names like Farrah Abraham, 26, from MTV’s Teen Mom have shared their vaginal rejuvenation experiences proving it has great results overall which has helped it to rise to the top of the most wanted plastic surgery list in the last few years.

