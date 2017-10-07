Wendy Williams Puts Cheating Scandal Behind Her & Flashes Skin In Wonder Woman Costume

Wendy Williams is using her super strength to soldier through husband Kevin Hunter’s cheating scandal. The talk show host stepped out in a sexy Wonder Woman costume on Oct. 6 and totally changed the narrative.

Wendy Williams, 53, may have put her husband Kevin Hunter‘s cheating scandal behind her, but that doesn’t mean everyone else has. While have still been gabbing away about Kevin’s alleged infidelity, the talk show host was able to shut them up for a bit yesterday, Oct. 6, when she stepped out in a Wonder Woman costume that flashed some major skin. She wore the leotard under a big red coat and rocked a long, curly black wig and some silver sneakers. Of course she had her trusty Lasso Of Truth at her side, which is a tool the superhero uses to make the villains confess their evildoings. Clearly, the irony here is not lost on us. Click here to see more pics of Wendy.

Wendy rocked the outfit in NYC while presumably on the way to taping a Halloween special for the Wendy Williams Show (though New York Comic Con is raging on this weekend too — hm). She appeared to be in high spirits, even as reports that Kevin has been seeing Sharina Hudson for 10 years. He even allegedly moved the massage therapist into a $765,000 house just a few miles away from the home he shares with Wendy. Ouch! However, Wendy has addressed the reports on her show and totally slammed the allegations. “You can believe what you want,” she said on her show earlier this week. “I stand by my guy,” she said while holding up her wedding band.

However, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the way Wendy is reacting behind closed doors is very different. “Wendy fears divorce after sticking with her man for years and through multiple cheating scandals,” a source close to Wendy said. “She has been married to her husband, who is also her manager, for 20 years and the recent infidelity allegations are not the first. Wendy has stood by him during the prior rumors and she has vowed to do the same now. She feels a divorce would be sad, difficult and challenging for the family.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Wendy’s amazing costume? Do you love that she’s continuing to have fun amidst her hubby’s cheating scandal? Let us know below!