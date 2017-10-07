Bulgaria Vs. France Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

France is on the verge of securing a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Can ‘Les Bleus’ punch their ticket to Russia with a win over Bulgaria on Oct. 7? The game is set for 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss it.

Goooooaaaal! France flies out to Vasil Levski National Stadium, in Sofia to meet Bulgaria on their home turf. With The Lions still in the hunt for a possible spot in the second round playoff, don’t expect the Bulgarian squad to take it easy on their guests. On the other hand, with Les Bleus so close to a spot, will the French hold back at all? Probably not, which is why this game is a can’t-miss sports extravaganza. Tune in to see who walks away with a victory.

Realistically, the French side should have earned a spot by now. Yet, after suffering an uncharacteristic loss to Sweden in June 2017 (and a pair of draws against Belarus and Luxembourgh), France is slightly desperate to win Group A. They’re only one point ahead of Sweden and just four points ahead of Netherlands. If they are held to a draw – or worse, they lose – in this match with Bulgaria, they might see their shot at the World Cup vanish into thin air.

“It’s a really important match, we have to go to Russia. It’s more than a goal, it’s a fact,” said Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, according to The National. “Mentally we’re getting ourselves ready to go to war…Along with that of PSG against Bayern, it’s the most important match. It’s even more important because it’s an entire country, so yes it’s the most important match since the start of the season.”

Though, when these two teams first met on France’s home turf, Les Bleus walked out with a 4-1 victory. If they can pull off the win here and avenge their disappointing draw when they play Belarus on Oct. 10, then France will likely find themselves in Russia to compete for the world cup. Otherwise, this world-class caliber team will be watching the 2018 tournament from cafes and couches at home.

