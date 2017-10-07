Tyrese Slams The Rock For Trying To Break Up The ‘Fast & Furious’ Family In Heated Twitter Tirade

Uh-oh. Tyrese Gibson has kicked his feud with The Rock into high gear. He once again went after his ‘Fast & Furious’ co-star, calling the Rock a ‘selfish candy a**’ and a ‘clown!’

It seems that Tyrese Gibson, 38, has plenty of fuel in his tank and he’s not slowing down when it comes to attacking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45. In a series of (now-deleted) Tweets, Tyrese once again slammed The Rock for delaying the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious series. ”The real selfish #CandyAss revealed,” Tyrese tweeted at the Rock on Oct. 6, according to Entertainment Tonight. “And why you on twitter..?? You lost my number right? I’m at you when I see you #family.”

Why is Tyrese once again beefing with the former WWE champion? Well, Universal Pictures plans on releasing a spin-off movie featuring Dwayne and Jason Statham, 50, in July 2019. This has pushed Fast & Furious 9 back to 2020, and Tyrese has publicly accused the Rock of hijacking the franchise. “They offered but YOU didn’t have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie,” Tyrese tweeted. #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel#PaulWalker#RobCohen#RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!”

“He’s on twitter and won’t hit my cell @TheRock this is the people’s champ? #ShawHobbsEpicFailure you came here to break up the fast family,” Tyrese added. Wait, was Tyrese – along with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker – offered his own movie? “One hundred percent not true,” a source told ET. “He wasn’t offered a spin-off.” Perhaps fans can chalk up this “enthusiastic exaggeration” to Tyrese’s passion for the Furious franchise.

After all, it means that Tyrese needs to wait longer for another Furious payday (as The Fate Of The Furious made 1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.) “When they push you movie to 2020, it’s back to your day job,” Tyrese said on Instagram, captioning a series of videos of him performing to a massive crowd. Well, maybe Vin will make time to go see Tyrese sing. It does seem that he’s taking Tyrese’s side in this feud. Yikes. So much for family.

What are your thoughts on this Fast & Furious feud, HollywoodLifers? Do you agree with Tyrese? Or do you think that The Rock did nothing wrong?