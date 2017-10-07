Tiny Looks Hot In See-Through Lace Bodysuit While Being Honored At Black Music Moguls Brunch

So sexy! Tiny just attended the Black Music Moguls Brunch where she made jaws drop in an absolutely stunning bodysuit! Check out the insane pics!

Everywhere this girl goes, heads are bound are to turn! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, attended the Black Music Moguls Brunch in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 7 where she put her curvaceous figure on display in a hip-hugging black bodysuit you won’t soon forget! The amazing ensemble did more than show off the singer’s striking hourglass figure, it also put her ample assets on display and we are no complaining! The reality star and Xscape member was an honoree at the star-studded event. Head here for tons more photos of Tiny and her man T.I., 37!

And Tiny wasn’t the only music mogul honored at the glitzy event! 2 Chainz, 40, songwriter Kewan Prather and were celebrated for their contribution to the hip-hop world. Although it was only the second annual year that the music world’s elite gathered for the event, we suspect it’s going to a cherished affair for many years to come. Absent at the festivities was Tiny’s hubby T.I. However, from what we’ve been hearing lately that is hardly a sign of trouble! Word has it, these two are more in love than ever now despite the attention she knows he gets from the opposite sex on the daily.

“I don’t think I feel pressure [about getting back together],” she said while chatting with Hot 97 recently. “Whatever’s going to be is whatever’s going to be; it’s really what’s going on with me and him. If we feel like we can deal with each other’s craziness and still move forward and be better for us and our kids, then that’s what it’s going to be. Right now, we’re still trying to figure it out; we’re still just trying to figure it out… For us, I think it’s all in love; we just have a lot of love for each other and a lot of years in it too.” Aww! So sweet!

