The Weeknd Proves He’s All About Selena Gomez By Throwing Back A Pink Bra Launched On Stage

Sorry ladies! The Weeknd is a one-woman man and he’s obviously head over heels about Selena Gomez, especially since he denied temptation. Watch him throw back a pink bra during his Oct. 6 performance!

The Weeknd, 27, isn’t playing any games! The singer wowed the crowd during his highly anticipated performance in Vancouver on Oct. 6, getting the ladies all worked up in Rogers Arena. One overzealous fan was loving it so much that she threw her hot pink bra on stage, but he made sure to stay true to his loving girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, by sending it right back into the audience. The Weeknd still got a kick out of it, showing off his moves while dancing to French Montana‘s hit “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee, holding the undergarment up in the air for a few seconds. Attendees were cheering along as he lived it up to the fullest during his Starboy World Tour. Click to see Selena and The Weeknd’s cutest pics, right here.

The Weeknd has been Selena’s biggest supporter, especially after she underwent a kidney transplant this summer. The “Fetish” singer has been happily returning the favor as she heals, recently traveling approximately 2,400 miles from New York City to Vancouver to bond with her boyfriend for a few days. He only has several more weeks left with his tour — he’ll wrap it all up on Dec. 14, so it’s likely they’ll be enjoying the holidays together. It looks like wedding bells are ringing, since he’s smitten with his other half and already can’t imagine life without her! “After just a few weeks of dating, The Weeknd already knew that he and Selena had something super special,” a source close to him tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Abel’s been in love before — but his feelings for Selena are in a whole other league.”

The Weeknd is madly in love with his girlfriend and they’ve been going strong since the beginning of this year. Sparks are still flying between the A-list couple and Selena can look forward to spending even more time with her beau in future months. As far as when they’ll take the next step, “Abel doesn’t want to rush things,” our source explained. “He wants to plan a proposal that’s going to blow Selena’s mind. But now that the worst is over, and she’s well on the road to a full recovery, Abel can focus on finishing off the last leg of his tour, and then concentrate on the how, when and where to propose.”

