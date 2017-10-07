Sofia Richie & Pal Younes Bendjima ‘No Longer Speaking’ As Her Romance With Scott Heats Up

Uh-oh! Looks like some friendships are no match for a new romance! We’re hearing that onetime BFFs Sofia Richie and Younes Bendjima aren’t friendly anymore now that she’s getting serious with Scott Disick!

When you think about it, Sofia Richie, 19, and Younes Bendjima, 24, have a ton in common! They’re both attractive and young. They’re both models. They both travel in the same elite circles. So it’s no surprise for that, for a while at least, they were super chummy! Well, since Sofia and Scott Disick, 34, have struck up a romance, we’re hearing that their friendship has come to a swift end. Check out more photos of Sofia and Scott together right here.

“They’re not really speaking anymore,” a source tells Us Weekly. It should be noted that both Younes and Sofia have unfollowed each other on social media as well. As sad as this new development is, it’s not terribly surprising. Scott is Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 38, ex and baby daddy after all. And Sofia and Scott’s romance was bound to drive a wedge between her and Kourt’s younger man!

As we previously reported, the eldest Kardashian sister isn’t the only one who’s more than a little uncomfortable with Scott’s choice in a romance partner. Sofia’s father Lionel Richie, 68, told Us Weekly that his daughter’s new older BF has him seriously concerned. “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on. I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?” Our insider expanded on the ionic singer’s words: “Lionel is especially worried for his young daughter,” a source close to Sofia previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Lionel loves Sofia dearly and doesn’t really know if he can trust Scott at all. Lionel doesn’t think Scott is a bad guy, he just doesn’t know him very well.” Hopefully Scott and Sofia can put all these fears to rest!

