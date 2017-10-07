‘SNL’ Cast & Gal Gadot Eager To Honor Las Vegas Shooting Victims — How They’ll Pay Tribute

We’re hearing that Gal Gadot and the ‘Saturday Night Live’ team are planning something special to honor the victims of the horrific massacre in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. Here’s what we know.

When Stephen Paddock opened fire on concert-goers at the Route 1 Harvest Fest in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, ultimately killing 58 and injuring hundreds, communities across the country were shaken to the bone. That definitely includes those in the entertainment industry. And, according to our sources, the cast and crew at Saturday Night Live and host Gal Gadot, 32, are planning to honor those who lost their lives on the Oct. 7 episode of the sketch comedy show. Want more photos of the gorgeous Wonder Woman star? Head right here.

“Whether it is a graphic at the start of the show or having Gal mention something during her monologue, Lorne Michaels and the SNL cast are thinking of doing something to honor those that were effected by the Las Vegas tragedy,” a source close to Saturday Night Live tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are going over possible moments of silences and a few other ideas to start the show because they want to honor the victims. The show is still being put together but Vegas is going to be honored in some way shape or form.” Wow. This sounds like it’s going to be an unforgettable episode.

Although it’s been nearly a week since Paddock committed the biggest mass shooting in U.S. history, authorities are no closer to learning the motive behind the gut-wrenching crime. They’ve even spoken with his girlfriend Marilou Danley, who said she had no idea he was planning the violent act on the Vegas Strip. “I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring quiet man,” she wrote in her statement. “I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him. He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this would happen.”

