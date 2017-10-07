Nicki Minaj & Nas Reignite Romance Rumors After She Lovingly Supports Him At Concert

Smile! Nicki Minaj and Nas have kept their rumored romance on the DL, but the two got fans buzzing again when they – along with Nas’s daughter and Lauryn Hill – posed for a picture after his concert. Say cheese!

How long will fans have to wait before Nicki Minaj, 34, and Nas, 44, make their long-rumored romance official? These two got their fans buzzing over their romance yet again, when Ms. Minaj joined the “N.Y. State Of Mind” rapper after his Oct. 5 concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Nas and Miss. Lauryn Hill, 42, brought their Powernomics tour to Los Angeles, and after the show was over, it was picture time! Nas and his daughter, Destiny Jones, 23, posed with Ms. Hill and – who’s that in the background? Why, it’s Ms. Minaj.

Seems like Nicki just had to be there to support her man (and – let’s be honest — to see Lauryn Hill perform.) So, does this mean Nas and Nicki are officially official? Fans thirsty for these two to confirm their romance have been waiting for them to take it public. In fact, Nas-Nicki shippers were losing it when these two were spotted together for his 44th birthday in New York City on Sept. 13. Nicki was seen getting cozy to the “N.Y. State Of Mind” rapper as he was given his birthday cake. She even started dancing next to him as he blew out the candles. Wonder what he wished for?

Since then, the two have reportedly been FaceTiming each other on a daily basis, mainly because their busy schedules – what with Nas touring and Nicki being Nicki – they can’t see each other in person as much as they’d like to. Actually, it almost seemed like these two were over and their romance was just a very hot fling. Seems not.

🎥: Nicki Minaj junto a Lauryn Hill, o seu namorado o rapper Nas e sua filha Destiny Jones em Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/aPQOARmm3K — Luck Lite (@Modeluque) October 7, 2017

Nicki Minaj, Nas and Lauryn Hill posing during yesterday’s Hollywood Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Yo35U3J0sD — Minaj Society (@MinajSociety) October 6, 2017

Nicki Minaj at the Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas concert last night in California. pic.twitter.com/KN8xgaQ6Kh — Onika T Maraj Lite ™ (@OTMLite) October 6, 2017

Actually, Nicki showing up at Nas’s concert might be a bigger step than fans first thought. When these two started seeing each other, Nas was “the one who [was] doing all the chasing,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Nicki was making her man work for her affection, which was fine by Nas. However, he wanted to take things to the next level, as the source said he was looking to make things “exclusive” between them. Nicki, on the other hand, wanted to keep Nas as a “friend with benefits.” So, while this concert appearance could have just been a booty call, it could also be more of a “supportive girlfriend.” Fans will just have to wait and see.

