Nelly Slams Accusations Of Rape After Arrest — This Is ‘Scurrilous & Fabricated’

A woman has accused Nelly, the ‘Hot In Herre’ rapper, of raping her on his tour bus, an accusation he has called ‘completely fabricated.’ Nelly also says these claims are motivated by greed and ‘vindictiveness!’

The hip-hop world was hit with a major scandal on Oct. 7, as Nelly (born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., 42) was accused of raping a woman in Auburn, Washington, according to TMZ. The rapper was arrested and booked on second-degree rape charges, but his lawyer tells TMZ that Nelly’s innocent. “[He’s] the victim of a completely fabricated allegation,” the attorney said. “Our initial investigation clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness.”

Nelly was arrested in Auburn around 7 AM (local time) after an unnamed woman accused the “Dilemma” rapper of committing sexual assault on his tour bus. A spokesperson for the Auburn police department said that the bus was parked near the Walmart Supercenter on the 700 block of Outlet Collection Way, according to Q13 Fox, and the authorities had “probably cause” to arrest the rapper. “I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges,” Nelly’s lawyer also told TMZ. “Nelly is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Nelly was in town because he’s on tour with Florida Georgia Line. He had just performed at the White River Amphitheatre on Oct. 6. He was also advertised on a promotion flyer for the 4-year-anniversary party of Seattle’s Aston Manor nightclub. Nelly’s next scheduled stop was an Oct. 7 performance at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre in Ridgefield, WA. No word, so far, if he’ll make that show.

Anytime you feel like the whole world is against you you need to scratch that shit its really you against the whole world because the whole world don't know you exist — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

As for Nelly? While his lawyer is speaking for him, his last direct message (before this arrest) came on Twitter. “Anytime you feel like the whole world is against you,” Nelly last tweeted at 3:23 AM ET, “You need to scratch that shit its really you against the whole world because the whole world don’t know you exist.”

