Nelly Reportedly Arrested After Being Accused Of Rape

This is absolutely shocking. Nelly, the rapper best known for massive hits like ‘Hot In Herre’ and Dilemma,’ was reported arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 after a woman accused him of raping her!

Details about this incident are scant at the moment, but this is what’s being reported so far: Nelly, 42, has been accused of raping a woman in Washington state, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that a woman claims this alleged sexual assault happened on Nelly’s tour bus. The alleged rape supposedly occurred around 3:45 AM, local time, and the woman specifically named Nelly as the man who committed this alleged crime, according to the report. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Nelly’s rep for a comment on these allegations, as well as local authorities, but have not heard back from either at time of publishing. We’ll update this post with any further details.

Nelly was reportedly booked on second-degree rape charges on Oct. 7, sometime around 7 AM local time, according to TMZ. He reportedly was still in custody at time of this publication. The rapper – who broke out in 2000 with his best-selling album, Country Grammar and has appeared in both movies and television shows – was reportedly in custody by the time of this publication. Nelly is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line, and he was scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington on Oct. 7. Whether or not this performance is cancelled remains to be seen.

This isn’t the first time that Nelly’s had a major run-in with the law. He was arrested in 2015 after Tennessee state troopers found traces of meth, marijuana and handguns after searching his tour bus. He was booked on felony possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released shortly afterward on bail.

Keep checking back for further information, HollywoodLifers.