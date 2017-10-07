Miley Cyrus Crushes Jimmy Fallon In Lip Sync Battle On Final Night Of ‘Tonight Show’ Residency

Miley Cyrus’ weeklong ‘Tonight Show’ residency came to a close tonight, and you can bet the ‘Younger Now’ singer went out with a bang. She had an EPIC lip sync battle with Jimmy Fallon that was one for the ages!

Can Miley Cyrus, 24, just become a variety show host already? She continued to prove her skills in the acting, singing and all-around entertainment departments over this past week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and today, Oct. 6, she did not disappoint. She and host Jimmy Fallon, 42, got into an absolutely epic lip sync battle and of course Miley OWNED him. Jimmy kinda got to cheat in his first round, doing AGT‘s ventriloquist champ Darci Lynne, 12, singing Julia Michaels‘ “Issues” via puppets. So yeah, he never had to lip synch anything and just moved the puppets mouths with his hand. Miley then showed him how it’s done, lip syncing to her new favorite song, Portugal The Man‘s “Feel It Still.” She did a sexy and wild dance routine, even doing the splits on the floor. All that yoga has made her so limber, as she high kicked while singing about how she’s a “rebel just for kicks now.”

Jimmy then performed Hole‘s “Violet,” doing his best grunge interpretation of lead singer Courtney Love in her rocker heyday. He wasn’t too bad either, giving the song the proper ’90s angst with dramatic flair, and even pretended to have sweaty mascara dripping down his cheeks. Miley brought things home by donning a giant jacket and doing a perfect music video imitation of The Talking Heads‘ “Once in a Lifetime. “

She wasn’t done entertaining us, as the show ended with a video from Miley’s incredible Sept. 30 appearance with beloved NYC hometown idol Billy Joel, 68. With him on piano, she did a beautiful rendition of “New York State of Mind” alongside the music icon when he celebrated his 44th consecutive sold out concert at Madison Square Garden. So for all of us who weren’t lucky enough to be there in person that night, The Tonight Show had cameras there to capture it for us.

As #MileyWeekOnFallon comes to a conclusion, we can look back at all of the epic segments Miley pulled off. From that hilarious Riverdale game with her family going up against the CW show’s cast, to the emotional performance of Tom Petty‘s 1994 hit “Wildflowers,” it’s safe to say that Milez really can do it all. Her residency on the show — which occurred in celebration of the release of her new album Younger Now — might be over, but we’ll be listening to the record for years to come! See more pics from Miley’s fun “Younger Now” music video.

