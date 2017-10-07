London’s Natural History Museum: Taxi Driver Smashes Into Crowd Before Being Detained

Multiple pedestrians were injured today, Oct. 7, after a taxi driver crashed into a group outside London’s Natural History Museum. A man was detained at the scene. See shocking pics and video from the collision.

Several pedestrians have been injured at London’s Natural History Museum after a man driving a registered mini cab mounted the sidewalk outside the tourist attraction and rammed into the crowd. The driver was detained at the scene, though the incident is currently not being treated as a terrorist attack. There is currently very little information surrounding the horrifying event, which London’s Metropolitan Police described as a collision, according to Reuters. “Inquiries to establish the circumstances and motive are under way,” authorities said on Twitter.

Eye witness Greg King told MailOnline he was the first person to call the police after he was almost hit by the car. “A black Toyota went ploughing straight towards us and the crowd,” the 22-year-old banker told the outlet. “I heard tires screeching and a lot of screaming and then a massive smash which was him hitting a sign and the glass falling,” he said. “He then turned and went smashing into the car on the other side of the road which stopped him… People were sprinting in all directions and then it looked like a security guard from the museum and a member of the public were pinning him down… He had blood in his mouth so I assume they smashed him down on the ground. He then saw what appeared to be a father with his young daughter jumping out of the back of the car.”

