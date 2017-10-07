Kylie Jenner Loves Her Growing Pregnant Belly & ‘Changing Body’ — Talking About It ‘Nonstop’

Kylie Jenner is really into this whole pregnancy thing. The 20-year-old is reportedly enjoying her alleged growing baby bump and can’t shut up about it — in a good way. Kylie is super excited for her and Travis’ reported baby and the little is her fave topic.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is in love — but you already knew that. Yes, she’s head-over-heels for Travis Scott, 25, but she’s reportedly got a new obsession: her and Travis’ unborn baby. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Ky is fourth months along in her alleged pregnancy and a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE that, while she wants to keep this pregnancy quiet for now, she is totally loving the experience. “Kylie prefers to stay home,” the source said. “She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn’t want to be photographed,” the insider said while explaining why Ky has been a bit MIA recently. “At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company.” Two of Kylie’s sisters are also expecting babies, with Kim Kardashian, 36, having confirmed she and Kanye West, 40, are welcoming their third child via surrogate and Khloe Kardashian, 33, reportedly pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, first child.

“She is very excited about the baby though,” the source added. “She talks about the baby nonstop. She is already shopping like crazy.” Oh, we’ve definitely heard tell of how much Kylie is loving shopping for her unborn child (who is reportedly a girl!). Kylie has reportedly already dropped over $70,000 on designer duds for her little princess, though most of that has been done through online shopping, according to TMZ. See pics of Khloe and Kylie’s pre-baby bodies right here.

Of course, daddy Travis doesn’t want to be left out of the party, as an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY he is working on the ultimate bedroom for his baby girl. “He bought a giant truck full of luxury furniture and designer baby clothes,” the source said. “He’s turned one of the rooms in his house into the most amazing of nurseries. He’s also got some incredible art pieces that will be going up in the room.”

