Sofia Richie & Scott Disick vs. Younes Bendjima & Kourtney K: Who Is The Hotter Couple?

Love triangles are so last year. Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and Younes Bendjima have found themselves in an awkward love SQUARE. But which power couple is the hottest?

Remember when a love triangle was the most complicated shape? Well, leave it to Hollywood to create something even more mind-blowing. Of course we’re talking about the twisted love square going on between Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick, and Sofia Riche. Both couples have been stealing the spotlight and securing front page news for their loved-up antics, but which power house reigns supreme? Before we crown a winner, let’s take a walk down memory lane to find out how each celebrity got here.

Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits. And with three children in the picture, it’s still mandatory for the exes to co-parent and divide parenting responsibilities. Their rocky romance was documented religiously on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but the camel’s back didn’t break until the party boy was caught canoodling with his ex, Chloe Bartolo, in Monaco. Kourtney basically pulled the plug the next day, and a few months later, she was spotted all over town with Younes, a boxer-turned model…

But don’t feel too sorry for Scott. It’s not like he was exactly lonely. At one point he was photographed locking lips with FIVE different women at the Cannes Film Festival in the timespan of one week. When he landed back in LA, he was partying with Bella Thorne…and then decided to go even younger by hooking up with Sofia. Who is only NINETEEN YEARS OLD. What’s wrong with this picture? We can’t even count.

