Khloe Kardashian Vs. Jordy C: Which Of Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mamas Has The Best Style?

It’s a fashion face-off! Khloe Kardashian and Jordy C actually have a few things in common, and we’re not just talking about baby daddy Tristan Thompson. These ladies both have killer wardrobes!

Tristan Thompson definitely has a type. Bootylicious women with killer curves and closets seem to be his cup of tea — just look at his relationship history! Current girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 32, who is reportedly expecting her first child with the basketball player, fits the bill to a T. Former flame Jordy Craig, 26, also has that signature hourglass figure that most men can’t resist. Another thing these women have going for them is their amazing fashion sense! But now it’s time for YOU to decide which bombshell has the better wardrobe. Take a look through our new gallery, choose a winner, and cast your vote!

Let’s start with Khloe. Obviously everyone in the Kardashian/Jenner family is a trend-setter in their own right, but lately, the Good American designer has been leading the pack thanks to her successful clothing line. In a new campaign ad, she modeled a sexy, skin-tight leather peplum shirt and mini skirt. Fans immediately flocked to her website to get their hands on the latest piece! Some followers, however, were more focused on her rumored pregnancy than the clothes, as they were desperately hoping to see a small baby bump in the new pictures. Sadly, no such luck. Maybe she photoshopped the bump out?

Looking to steal the fashion crown away from Khloe is none other than miss Jordy. The brunette baby mama, who welcomed Tristan’s child in December 2016, has also had countless unforgettable moments. She may not walk the red carpet like Khloe, but her Instagram page is packed with stunning ensembles. From embroidered bathrobes to barely-there bikinis, this girl looks look in practically everything. You wouldn’t even know that she gave birth last year because her body is on fleek!

HollywoodLifers, did you vote for your favorite fashionista? Tell us why you picked Khloe or Jordy!