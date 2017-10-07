Is Khloe K Denying Pregnancy? See Her Epic Response To Fans Calling Out Her ‘Bump’

Khloe Kardashian may or may not be pregnant — but she definitely isn’t cool with you picking apart every little thing she wears to try and find that elusive bump. On Oct. 5, Khloe shared a pic of her in an outfit from her new Good American collection and slammed followers who overanalyzed it.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, could be carrying her very first child as we speak. However, what she wants you to focus on right now is the new season of her Good American clothing line. Oh, and she really doesn’t want you overanalyzing what she’s wearing to try and see a bump, especially when your analysis is way off fashion-wise. Khloe posted some pics of herself and model Slick Woods wearing some of her new gear to social media on Oct. 5, in which K Money opted to wear a super tight off the shoulder top and miniskirt. “JUST DROPPED!!” she wrote, along with the pic. “One of my favorite minis!! The sexiest waxed leather-like @goodamericandenim!! You’ll be rocking these all season long ladies. Get yours now on goodamerican.com #GoodSquad #GoodAmerica.”

So, with all the reports that Khloe is four months pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, first baby, naturally, fans came out in droves in the comments to cry “bump!” “BUMP,” “Am I seeing a bump???,” “She’s pregnant I can tell from the shape of her stomach,” and “Can see your little bump. Love the outfit,” were some of the many pregnancy-related comments that popped up next to the photo. However, Khloe had a comment of her own that may have been a denial of the entire pregnancy — or she’s just honestly frustrated that people don’t “get” her clothes. Click here to see pics of Khloe and Tristan.

“This is a peplum shirt. It flairs out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin…,” she wrote. SICK. BURN. Is Khloe denying that she has a bun in the oven? Not sure. Is she trying to explain her clothes won’t make you look pregnant? Most definitely. Also, we need to see this crop top pic next so we can analyze that like crazy too. Until then we can obsess over the fact Khloe’s little sis Kylie Jenner, 20, is also reportedly expecting and her big sis Kim Kardashian, 36, HAS confirmed she is expecting her third child with Kanye West, 40, via a surrogate.

