Khloe Kardashian just made her first public appearance since reports began circulating that she’s got a baby on the way! Check out the stunning outfit she chose!

It’s finally happened! Ever since news broke that Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, are reportedly expecting their first child together, fans have been desperate for see photos of the reality star! Well, rest easy because you just got your wish! The gorgeous TV personality stepped out on Oct. 7 donning a sexy black blouse! Is she hiding her growing tummy? Check out tons more photos of this incredible couple right here!

She was on hand at the Westfield Century Center mall for a Good American event where she and co-founder Emma Grede spoke about female empowerment and working to cultivate body positivity. Of course, they also rolled out their Fall 2017 collection! Speaking of positivity, Khloe was positively glowing as she took at the stage at the fashion event! If the reports are true, pregnancy definitely suits the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star!

As we previously reported, Khloe has undergone some serious changes as she reportedly prepares for parenthood. The most drastic step she’s taken is switching up her diet. Nowadays she’s opting for the healthiest stuff she can find! “Now that she is finally pregnant, Khloe is doing everything in her power to make sure she has a healthy pregnancy,” a source close to Khloe and Tristan shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is eating a new pregnancy diet packed with lean protein, fiber, and organic vegetables. She is also increasing her intake of superfoods like kale and blueberries, and everything must be organic.” Good for her! Until the next Khloe sighting!

I missed my gorgeous glam girls @justinemarjan @styledbyhrush 🐣 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

