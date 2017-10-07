Kenneka Jenkins: Coroner Rules She Died From Hypothermia & Unprescribed Drugs In Her System

The death of Kenneka Jenkins has been ruled a case of ‘accidental hypothermia,’ but her family still demands answers. The 19-year-old girl had topiramate in her system, a drug she was never prescribed!

Kenneka Jenkins’s autopsy results are in, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office has ruled that the 19-year-old girl’s death was an accident, according to the Chicago Sun-Time. Kenneka, who was found in a walk-in freezer inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chicago, died from hypothermia and that both alcohol and topiramate intoxication were contributing factors. Kenneka’s blood alcohol level was 0.112, according to the office, who ultimately ruled her tragic end an accident. “There is no evidence, per the police investigation, that Ms. Jenkins was forced to consume the alcohol or the drug. There is no evidence of another person in the vicinity of the kitchen with the decedent and there is no evidence of an altercation or interaction with another individual in the time immediately prior to demise.”

“There was no other evidence of external or internal trauma due to physical abuse,” the office concluded. While this ruling has resolved some questions surrounding her death, Kenneka’s family is still demanding answers, especially surrounding the topiramate in her system. They said Kenneka was never prescribed topiramate, a drug used to treat epilepsy, so where did she get it?

Topiramate, according to the medical examiner’s office, causes “dizziness, impaired memory, impaired concentration, poor coordination, confusion and impaired judgment.” The office also said that they tested for “date rape” drugs, such as Rohypnol and ketamine, but those tests came back negative. With so many questions remaining, Kenneka’s family continues to search for justice. Attorneys for Kenneka’s mother, Tereasa Martin, filed an emergency petition to preserve all surveillance footage from the Crowne Plaza from before the time she was found dead. The footage that has been released shows Kenneka stumbling alone through the hotel’s halls.

Tereasa is still feeling the pain of losing her daughter. The heartbroken mother wore all white to Kenneka’s funeral on Sept. 30, as other mourners – nearly 1,000 in total – dressed in white and purple to celebrate the young girl’s life. “She touched the hearts of many like only an angel can do,” Tereasa wrote in the order of service, saying she would have held her baby every minute if she knew this would be her fate.

Our thoughts are with Kenneka’s family as they cope with this heartbreaking loss.