Katy Perry Wishes For ‘Some Freakin’ Peace’ While Dedicating Song To Fans After Vegas Shooting

Katy Perry had some touching words for her fans at her NYC concert following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. Here’s what she said.

Following the horrific shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, which claimed the lives of dozens, Americans everywhere are seeking solace and community wherever they can find it to help make sense of this tragedy. During Katy Perry‘s, 32, concert in Madison Square Garden on Friday, Oct. 6, the songstress called on her fans to come together to get through this devastating time. She also dedicated a particular song to her fans, who had the courage to attend a concert just days after Stephen Paddock‘s attack. Head here to see more photos of the “Swish Swish” singer.

“My wish is for some freakin’ peace! Don’t ya think?” she told her fans, per People. “This is one of my favorite songs to sing – I want to dedicate it to you guys. You chose to come out and overcome this dumb fear. You chose to come into the community of music and to be together … and be inspired,” she said before breaking into her 2012 track “Part of Me.” So touching.

“We just don’t know when it’s going to happen again and we’re all trying to figure out the answers. I’m not saying I have the answers, and I pray every day. But the one thing we have to remember is prayer without action is powerless,” she told her roaring crowd.

Later, Katy added some thoughts on gun control, a particularly hot-button topic following the massacre in Las Vegas. “No one is saying, ‘Take away your guns,’ but we just don’t necessarily need assault rifles, assault weapons. We have to put our foot down more than just sending our condolences. Honestly, I get really sick to my stomach with everyone just sending their condolences, and then going back to selfie-ing and doing their regular stuff. That is not enough.” Preach!

