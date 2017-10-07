‘SNL’: Jason Aldean Makes Surprise Appearance & Sings Tom Petty’s ‘Won’t Back Down’

Pass the Kleenex! Jason Aldean just covered Tom Petty to honor those who died in the massacre on the Las Vegas Strip and it was so touching!

We knew that Saturday Night Live was planning something special to pay tribute to the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 and they just knocked it out of the park! Jason Aldean, 40, dropped by to honor those tragically died before breaking into a rousing cover of Tom Petty‘s “Won’t Back Down.” As fans know, Petty died just one day after the horrific shooting. So moving. Check out more photos from Season 43 right here.

For the premiere of the season, SNL also took aim at the POTUS with their opening bit. That’s when Trump (AKA Alec) basically admitted he didn’t realize Puerto Rico was a part of the U.S. before hanging up on Cruz! Afterwards Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon, 33) dropped by so sit on the presidents lap! It was awkward and wonderful! How did we make it all these months without SNL‘s razor-sharp critic to help make sense of what seems to be an endless procession of difficult and terrifying headlines?

Holy cow, @Jason_Aldean just opened SNL with remarks on the Vegas massacre and now he's singing Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" pic.twitter.com/WrzaRb6JeB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you as moved as we are by Jason’s surprise visit? Let us know.