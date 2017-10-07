Ivanka Trump For President In 2032: Ivana Says She Could Run U.S. In New Tell-All

Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, is releasing a memoir in which she reveals intimate details of their marriage. However, one of the most shocking statements has nothing to do with Donald. Ivana thinks her daughter Ivanka would make a great president.

As one could imagine, Donald Trump‘s, 71, first wife, Ivana, 68, has plenty to say about the now-president. The businesswoman and former model gets into a lot about their marriage in her new memoir Raising Trump, due out on Oct. 10. Ivana dives into their relationship (the two were married from 1977 to 1992) and the end of an era, when she learned of his affair with Marla Maples, 53, (who would go on to be his second wife).

But one thing she focuses on in particular is, as the title would suggest, rearing their three children — Donald Jr., 39, Ivanka, 35, and Eric, 33. While their are supposedly plenty of anecdotes about the kids when they were little, the part of the book that has stuck out in most previews is Ivana’s assertion her daughter could run for president in 2032. Click here to see Ivanka and Angela Merkel at the W20 Summit.

“Maybe in fifteen years, she could run for president?” she writes about Ivanka. “First Lady? Holds no appeal for me personally. First Mother? That could work.” Seeing as Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, 36, are already very involved in her father’s presidency, it’s not actually insane to think that Ivanka may one day decide to run. The question would be who would support her candidacy, other than her mother, that is. After all, her father’s approval rating is way down and many people haven’t been thrilled with Ivanka’s involvement in his administration to begin with.

