Meghan Markle Ready To Quit The ‘Biggest Role’ Of Her Career On ‘Suits’ To Move To London For Harry

Rachel Zane could be leaving Pearson Specter Litt, cause Meghan Markle may be leaving Toronto. The actress is reportedly thinking of quitting ‘Suits’ and moving to London in preparation for marrying Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle, 36, has been living part time in Toronto for years, but that arrangement may soon come to an end if things play out the way we think they’re going to. The actress is reportedly considering not returning as Rachel Zane on the USA series Suits next year, as she is practically already engaged to Prince Harry, 33. “Meghan loved playing Rachel and feels she owes so much to Suits,” an insider told The Sun. “But Harry can’t move to Toronto, so she’ll have to move eventually if they want to be together.” “Her decision to give up the biggest role of her career would mean a lot,” the insider added. “Harry is really happy and marriage would be the next step,” Ingrid Seward of Majesty magazine told The Sun. “We could get an announcement at Christmas or the start of next year.” A spokesman for Kensington Palace declined The Sun‘s request for comment. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Meghan’s rep for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publishing.

The actress has been with the legal drama series since 2011. Back in June, the cast commemorated the show’s 100th episode with a live reading of their pilot episode at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas. “We were in a group email the other day, and I was saying we’d all lived in the same corporate housing — so on top of working together, we were living together — which makes a whole different dynamic, I think,” she said at a panel. “We just became this whole family right out the gate.”Clearly, the actress has a strong attachment to the show. Click here to see pics of Harry and Meghan’s relationship.

Meghan made her first public appearance with Harry at the Invictus Games last week, where they packed on the PDA. Though the two seem to be doing things a little differently than most royal couples (like Harry’s brother Prince William, 35, and his wife Kate Middleton, 35), they have stuck with tradition in some ways. “Harry got Meghan’s dad’s blessing and permission to marry from his grandmother, the Queen, and, most importantly, Meghan has said yes,” a royal insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry gave Meghan a ring, which he custom designed himself, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. It’s very classic and not at all ostentatious, but clearly very expensive!”

