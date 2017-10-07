Hurricane Nate: State Of Emergency Declared In New Orleans As Tropical Storm Strengthens

Here we go again. Louisiana is bracing for more wind and rain, as Hurricane Nate strengthened to a Category 2 reached New Orleans on Oct. 7. As the city prepares for the worst, here’s all the facts you need to know.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the evening. As of 2:00 P.M. ET, Hurricane Nate had reached Category 2, with winds of 90 miles per hour, according to the Washington Post. Traveling at 25 mph (a fast speed for hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico) Nate was just 100 miles south of the mouth of Mississippi River in the afternoon hours of Oct. 7. The storm was expected to make landfall somewhere between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama sometime in the evening hours.

“Everyone who has been told to evacuate or would like to do so (should) do it now,” Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards said around 1:00 PM ET, adding that within three hours, those who haven’t evacuated should stay put and stay indoors.

It’s on the same path as Hurricane Katrina. Nate could make landfall around Plaquemine Parish in Louisiana, right where Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. Though Nate is a much weaker storm than Katrina, hurricane warnings were in effect. President Donald Trump, 71, declared a state of emergency in Louisiana ahead of the storm, and Gov. Edwards followed suite, declaring a state of emergency for the state. Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant also declared a state of emergency for six counties in the state, as a storm surge warning was in place from Louisiana all the way to the Okaloosa-Walton county line in Florida.

Actual unedited photo on I-10 East outside New Orleans, just ahead of #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/HUrm8paNnV — RickLeventhalFoxNews (@RickLeventhal) October 7, 2017

Nate has already left a trail of damage in Central America. At least 25 people were killed by this storm in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Honduras, according to CNN. Hundreds of people had to be rescued from floods and mudslides, while many lost power and running water. Authorities are anticipating high winds, flooding and storm surge. 1,300 National Guard troops have been mobilized in Louisiana to help maintain drainage equipment in hopes of limiting the damage. Nate could bring a storm surge of 7 to 11 feet into some parts of southeastern Louisiana (far below Katrina’s 20-foot surge, but still very dangerous.)

It will be the third storm to hit the US mainland in less than two months. Yes, Hurricane Season is in full effect. When Nate touches down on American soil, it will be the third storm in six weeks to make it the continental United States. It will be the fourth storm to wreck havoc on the U.S., as Hurricane Maria absolutely devastated Puerto Rico (which is a U.S. territory, and part of the country.)

This year’s hurricane season has been much worse than usual. The number of hurricanes that have formed to year – eight, so far – is about double the average to date, according to USA Today, and these storms are much stronger than average. Hurricane Season doesn’t officially end until Nov. 30, so the world has a long way to go before it’s all over.

