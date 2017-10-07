Heidi Klum’s Best & Sexiest Halloween Costumes of All-Time: Jessica Rabbit & More

No one does Halloween better than Heidi Klum. The ‘AGT’ judge and model has had a number of amazing and downright wild costumes over the years. Which one is your all-time fave?

Heidi Klum, 44, took Halloween to a whole new level in 2016 when she showed up to her annual Halloween with clones! An army of gorgeous Heidi doppelgängers swarmed the red carpet at the party, and it was hard to tell everyone apart! Heidi and her clones were wearing a sexy bodysuit and thigh-high boots. You never know what to expect when it comes to Heidi and Halloween! The year before, Heidi was completely unrecognizable as Jessica Rabbit. She was on point with huge lips, massive cleavage, and the red hair. Heidi transformed into the Who Framed Roger Rabbit bombshell, complete with prosthetics.

In 2014, Heidi made a major transformation for Halloween — into a butterfly! You couldn’t even tell In yet another epic ensemble, Heidi donned massive wings and bug eyes to become the gorgeous winged creature. Her costume featured so many bold colors like greens, blues, and yellows. She definitely looked like she could fly away at any moment!

Another shocking Heidi Halloween look has to be her human body costume in 2011. She rolled in on a stretcher by two doctors in blood-spattered coats. “It’s kind of like a dead body with the first layer of skin ripped off,” Heidi said about the costume. “It’s basically like me naked.” In 2013, she underwent another serious transformation to become an old lady for the night. When Heidi was with her ex-husband Seal, 54, they teamed up for some amazing Halloween costumes. The were a pair of crows in 2009 and apes in 2011.

We can’t wait to see what Heidi has planned for this year! Check out her amazing Halloween costumes so far by checking out our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, which of Heidi Klum’s Halloween costumes is your favorite? Let us know!