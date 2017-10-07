Emily Ratajkowski Shares Topless Pic Before Dissing Trump For Rolling Back Free Birth Control

Emily Ratajkowski is comfortable showing off her body, but she’s not cool with anyone else making decisions for it. The star posted a topless pic today before slamming Donald Trump for his new birth control policy.

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, knows how to grab her fans attention and then use it for a good cause. The Gone Girl star posted a topless pic of herself to Instagram today, Oct. 7, which certainly had us captivated. In the shot, the model is grabbing her messy brown hair and crossing her arms over her ample bosom. The only piece of clothing adorning her body is a pair of maroon underwear. It doesn’t seem like this pic was just an excuse to flaunt her body though, based on the message she shared right after it. The statement was a direct response to President Donald Trump‘s decision to roll back free birth control under healthcare plans offered by employers. This new move would make it so that employers can decide based on religious or moral objections that they don’t want to offer free birth control to women.

“A woman’s right to birth control should not be based on her income,” Emily wrote alongside a black and white image of women protesting for equal rights. “Birth control is healthcare, healthcare is a civil right #mybodymychoice.” Emily is just one of many Americans, celebs and regular folks, alike, to protest Trump’s new policy. However, this wasn’t an unexpected move, as preventative services, like birth control, are supposed to be free for both employees and their dependents under former President Barack Obama‘s Affordable Care Act. But Trump is trying to do away with Obamacare completely. Click here to see Emily’s topless Instagram shots.

Emily is very open about her body and has spoken out about retouching and the way our culture perceives women and nudity now. “It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts,” the model told Allure in July. “That’s when I realized how f***ed our culture is. When we see breasts, we don’t think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, over-sexualized images.” “To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist,” she added. “If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist,” Emily continued. “[We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman’s choice, and it makes her feel good, then that’s great. Good for her.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Emily’s major diss at Trump? Let us know below.