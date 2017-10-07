Radio Host Delilah’s Son Zachariah Committed Suicide — Details On The Tragic Loss

So sad. Beloved radio personality Delilah’s son Zachariah took his life on Oct. 3. Here’s what we know, as well as her statement to fans.

Radio host and author Delilah Rene (better known as just Delilah), 57, announced on Facebook that her son Zachariah Rene took his life on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Although details surrounding his tragic passing are scarce, she did offer fans a statement on the shocking loss. “My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life.” She went on to explain that his death came after a long battle with depression. Head here for photos of celebrities we’ve lost in 2017.

“He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through,” she wrote. “I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family. In the mean-time we’ll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I’ll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much!”

Delilah ended her statement by asking fans to keep her son in their thoughts and prayers. “Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression.” We should also mention that she changed the banner on her Facebook page so that it displays the National Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

