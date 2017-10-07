Dan Bilzerian Challenged To Fight By Dakota Meyer After Slamming His Vegas Massacre Response

Bristol Palin’s husband, Medal of Honor winner Dan Blizerian, is done arguing online with Dan Bilzerian. The veteran issued a challenge to the ‘King of Instagram,’ daring him to face him in a fist fight!

“So, I wake up this morning,” Dakoka Meyer, the 29-year-old US Marine veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, said in an Oct. 7 video shared to Facebook and Instagram, “and I gotta tell you Dan. You wanted to get my attention? You got it, baby, you got it. Here it is.” Dakota’s message was direct to “the King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian, 36, as the two of them have been fighting since Dakota criticized Dan’s response to the deadly Las Vegas shooting, and it took a drastic turn in this video.

“It’s one thing you talk about me all day, I don’t care,” Dakota said. “But here’s the problem. My purpose in life is family. You wanna bring my family in this, you wanna put my wife [Bristol Palin, 26] out there, in danger, by putting her phone number out to people? You got your little friends trying to FaceTime her? My life’s not a game and it’s not entertainment either so what I will tell you is, my family’s purpose is my purpose and now you’re my mission.”

“This ain’t an option. You just need to tell me when and where and if not we’ll be somewhere together, I’m sure,” Dakota said. “Why don’t we handle this like men? You got it? You got it, Dan? I’m waiting.” It seems that after throwing insults through social media, Dan was ready to take this feud offline.

This whole war of words between Sarah Palin’s son-in-law and the professional poker player began in the wake of the Vegas massacre. Dan was at the Route 91 Harvest festival when Stephen Paddock, 64, started firing and Dan – earning the moniker of “King of Instagram” – posted videos of him fleeing the scene to his IG account. Dakota slammed the video. “People are dying, you’re running away not helping them and pretending it’s worthy of a video is disgusting,” the veteran said.

Dan shot back at the criticism. “Some Marine was saying that I was a p*ssy for running away,” he said, per Daily Mail, “and that I should have stood my ground when the guy was shooting at me with a machine gun. So, I mean if we follow that r*****’s logic we’d probably have 600 dead if everyone stood their ground instead of running for cover.” Huh. From the sounds of Dakota’s video, these two run in the same social circles, so it seems that they’re going to “handle” things sooner than later.

What do you think is going to happen between Dakota and Dan, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they’re going to fight or do you think they’ll settle things peacefully?