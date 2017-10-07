Cristiano Ronaldo Shares New Photo Of Twins In Adorable Family Pic With Pregnant Girlfriend

Twice the cuteness! Cristiano Ronaldo used social media to share a brand new photo of his twins along with pregnant girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Click in to see the adorable pic, here!

While awaiting the arrival of his fourth child, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo on Oct. 6, 2017 of his pregnant girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 22, holding their surrogate born twins, Eva and Mateo, alongside his oldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. In the photo, they all appear to be relaxing at a park as Georgina holds the twins on her lap and Cristiano Jr. reads a book. The hunky footballer shocked everyone in June, 2017 when he first introduced the twins to the world and now with a fourth child on the way, he appears more excited than ever. Check out some of the cutest pics of Cristiano and his children here!

Georgina and Cristiano began dating in 2016 and in July 2017, they announced they were expecting a baby together. The beauty was by Cristiano’s side watching him play for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Staadium on Oct. 6, 2017 and looked amazing while sporting her baby bump. Although the hot couple seemed to have dated privately for the first few months, they are now more open than ever to the public about their romance. Cristiano recently expressed his desire to have a big family on a Chinese television show.

While waiting for the arrival of his new child, the Portuguese athlete has been busy doing what he does best: playing football. When he’s not training and playing games, Cristiano shows off his generous side. He recently donated $600, 000 to the Make A Wish Foundation by selling one of his Ballon d’Or trophies. We can’t wait to hear about the announcement of his new arrival soon and we hope to see more precious photos of his son and new twins in the future!

