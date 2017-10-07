Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Cutest Milestone Moments: 1st Red Carpet & More

#RelationshipGoals to the max! Now that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together for two years, we’re looking back at all the milestone moments of their relationship!

It’s been more than two years since Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 48, ended their respective marriages to Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, and since then, they’ve formed a strong, loving romance of their own. It all started just months after their breakups, while they were conveniently working together on The Voice. They’ve both said the other “saved” them during this difficult time, and by Nov. 2015, they had basically gone public with their relationship. While they tried to keep things on the DL at first, they’re more openly in love with each other than ever these days, and there have been various milestone moments along the way.

From their first selfie as a couple to their first noticeable PDA on the set of The Voice, these two quickly started racking up the big moments in their relationship. Before the end of 2015, they were attending parties together, getting acquainted with one another’s friends, and even posting about each other on social media. By Feb 2016, they had walked their first red carpet as a couple, and it was at a big event, too — the Vanity Fair Oscar’s party! Although they’ve gone to big events together since then, they’ve never walked another red carpet together, so this was a pretty big deal.

That spring, they recorded their first duet together, which led to their first live performance as duo and their first award show performance together. These big “firsts” lasted for several months, and really helped Blake and Gwen strengthen their relationship to the place it’s at today. Click through the gallery above to check out all of their biggest milestone moments!

