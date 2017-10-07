Bernice Burgos Struggling To Find Love After Heartbreaking T.I. Split — ‘He’s Her Perfect Man’

Bernice Burgos is having a difficult time finding a love like she had with her rapper ex, T.I., HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read more about how she’s feeling here!

Bernice Burgos, 37, may have only been romantically linked to T.I., 37, for a short while, but that doesn’t mean their relationship didn’t affect her. “Bernice is a gorgeous woman and constantly has handsome, successful men throwing themselves at her but she just isn’t that interested,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She thought she had the man of her dreams in T.I. as he’s everything she’s looking for: confident, successful, handsome, makes her laugh and was incredibly supportive. He’s the kind of man who knows he’s a boss and doesn’t have to remind you all the time.” See some of Bernice’s sexiest moments here!

Bernice and T.I. were getting cozy shortly after he separated from wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and for a while it seemed the trio were caught in a love triangle but now that it may be over for Bernice and T.I., the model may be reflecting on the relationship. “He gave her butterflies just thinking about him and now he’s totally out of her life,” the source continued. “It sucks because now that she’s had a man like T.I. in her life she’s not really interested in a lot of the guys who hit on her. He broke her heart, and now she can’t seem to move on with someone new.”

No matter what happens between these two, we hope Bernice finds the happiness she wants! In the meantime, she’s been posting some pretty sexy selfies on her social media and appears to be actively living her life as best she can, which of course, is always a good thing!

