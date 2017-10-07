Ariana Grande Channels Daenerys With Sexy Silver Hair Makeover — See Her New Look

New hair, don’t care! Ariana Grande took to Instagram to show off some very different pretty silver locks that definitely resemble Daenerys from ‘Game of Thrones’. See her total hair transformation here!

Ariana Grande, 24, revealed a new look on Oct. 7, 2017 when she posted a gorgeous photo to Instagram with very silver hair. She added a filter of hearts above her head in the snapshot and captioned the post with “btw (it’s grey).” We can’t help but see a resemblance to Game of Thrones princess, Daerneys’ hair and it looks fabulous! Ariana is known for her long and gorgeous flowing hair and she is just one of many celebrities who have opted to try out being a silvery queen at some point in their careers. We have to say that we think it suits her really well! Check out the other female powerhouses that have rocked a silver mane here!

From her hair to her body, Ariana has been proud to flaunt what she’s got when she can. In the past, she’s even expressed how being comfortable in her own skin is something she feels can empower other women. Being in the public eye sure has its way of bringing out the criticism but, Ariana has held her own for a long time and we’re loving how she’s been handling it. Whether she’s performing or just out and about, she seems to always look her best with great confidence.

Ariana has recently made headlines after the Las Vegas massacre during the Jason Aldean show because it’s brought up a lot of memories of her own terrifying brush with terror at her Manchester show back in May, 2017. She is said to be heartbroken over the tragic event and took to social media to express her sympathy and hope for peace.

