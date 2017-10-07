AHS: Will They Still Air Controversial Mass Shooting Scene After Vegas Massacre?

Will they or wont they? The team at ‘American Horror Story’ have to decide whether or not they will air an upcoming episode’s shooting scene that is reminiscent of the recent Las Vegas tragedy. Find out more here!

After the tragic massacre that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017, the professional team at American Horror Story are trying to decide if it’s appropriate or not to feature a shooting scene eerily similar to the tragic event in their Oct. 10, 2017 episode. See some of the it here. The scene, which was shot in Orange County, CA last month before the Las Vegas incident occurred, shows a political rally where the character played by Evan Peters, 30, is giving his campaign speech while the character played by Sarah Paulson, 42, begins shooting. Check out some of the best pics from American Horror Story’s 7th season here!

In the two and a half-minute scene from Ryan Murphy‘s popular television series, a series of 10 shots can be heard and it could cause controversy among those sensitive to the tragedy which just happened in Las Vegas. Although plans could change, as of right now, the FX network has confirmed the scene will still air as part of the episode.

The successful show started its seventh season on Sept. 5, 2017 and it has definitely been filled with some crazy themes over the years, but Ryan knows how to keep an audience coming back for more. This election themed season is only a month in and has already had many folks talking. In addition to the great cast which includes newcomers Billie Lourd, 25, and Billy Eichner, 39, the well detailed plots and shocking twists and turns makes Ryan’s show one of the most brilliant on television today.

