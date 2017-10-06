Rapper Young Thug Pleads With Ex To Take Him Back After He Allegedly Cheated On Her

Young Thug is doing everything he can to win back fiancée Jerrika Karlae after they apparently broke up over allegations that he cheated. We’ve got his epic plea for her to take him back, right here.

Uh oh! Young Thug is desperately trying to win back longtime fiancée Jerrika Karlae, 24, after allegedly cheating on her with one of her own friends! She’s gone on to say she’s now single and back on the market while the 26-year-old Atlanta rapper is pleading with her to give him another chance. He seems to be admitting that he did her wrong in an Instagram stories posting on Oct. 5, saying “Babe, gimme a chance, I promise I won’t mess up no more. Everybody tell her to give me a chance, give me one chance and I promise I won’t mess up ever again,” and his voice seems completely genuine.

Their alleged bust-up occurred after Jerrika posted screeshots from his supposed secret phone showing a woman bending over with her open crotch while writing that she missed Young Thug. He seemingly responded to the pic with “F********CK.” Now he says that it wasn’t even his phone so she shouldn’t blame him for what she found on it. “It wasn’t even my fault. Like six n****s be using that phone man, wasn’t even my phone,” he said in the next IG stories video. Umm, did you cheat and “mess up” like you said in the first video or were you not at fault cause it wasn’t your device Thugger? Make up your damn mind!

In a third more baffling video — all three were shot in a short span of time as he’s wearing the same clothes in the same location — he’s holding a tissue up to his face and pretending to weep uncontrollably. At least he seems to be…if that really is a sobbing breakdown, then this man is hurting! He curiously wrote “Garfield” across this video. We’re not sure why he did that, but he could be referring to their close mutual friend, photographer Garfield Larmond, even though he seems to have nothing to do with this situation. See pics of Young Thug, here.

All week these two have been giving each other jabs on social media. She posted a gorgeous pic of herself to Instagram on Oct. 3 with the caption,” “The race is to the one that endures to the end 👑🦋 #single.” He responded with a pic on the ‘gram of him smoking out, captioned, “Y cheat when u can creep.”

Then things got SUPER messy on Oct. 4 when Jerrika declared herself “back on the market” on her Twitter account and he THREATENED her, retweeting her post with the message,”What market?? Bitch u goin die On God.” Ok, now THAT is not a way to win back Jerrika’s love, so hopefully his new and less violent messages of longing will do the trick.

After publicly cheating on his Girl Jerrika Karlae, @YoungThug pleads his case pic.twitter.com/12rhsXbqWj — ECR (@ECRenaissance) October 6, 2017

I'm definitely back on the market tho 💋 — Jerrika Karlae (@MissJerrikaK) October 4, 2017

What market?? Bitch u goin die OnGod https://t.co/7ZJLuhMVSC — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jerrika will take Young Thug back?