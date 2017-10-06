Paola Paulin: 5 Things To Know About Justin Bieber’s Stunning New Girlfriend

Sorry, ladies, but the Biebs is off the market. Justin Bieber is dating smoking hot actress Paola Paulin, so learn all about the lady who captured the ‘Sorry’ singer’s heart.

1. She was first seen by Justin’s side during a church date. Perhaps this is a divine sign that this relationship will last? Justin Bieber, 23, and Paola Paulin, 26, first sparked dating rumors on Sep. 27, when they were photographed leaving a Beverly Hills church. Justin reportedly met Paola earlier in the day and “insisted she go to church with him,” a source told US Weekly. They had an intimate date afterward and it seems they both liked each other’s “Company,” because a source told US Weekly that they’re dating. “They’re totally smitten with each other,” the insider said. Could this be the one for Justin?

2. She’s a model/actress who grew up in Colombia. Though Paola was born in Mexico, the young woman was raised in Medellín, Colombia. She graduated from Pontifical Bolivarian University with a degree in International Business Management, which led to a job as an Investment Assistant with ProColombia, the Colombian Government Trade Bureau, according to Heavy.com. This job relocated her to Miami, leading to her to find success (and possibly, love) in the United States.

3. Paola began her modeling and acting career in 2012. After hosting Vida Miami TV for CNN Latino in 2011, according to her IMDB profile, Paola decided to pursue acting and modeling work full time. She landed a contract with Elite Model Management, which led to her appearing on runways for Mercedes Fashion Week, SwimWeek and Miami Funkshion. She has also posed for commercial campaigns for L’Oreal, Kohl’s and Bon-Ton. Her first major role came in 2015, when she portrayed Michelle on two episodes of Ballers. She’s reportedly hoping to follow-up on that with a role in a biopic about the legendary filmmaker, Emilio “El Indio” Fernandez.

4. She’s Tri-Lingual. In addition to speaking Spanish, Paola is fluent in English and French. Perhaps she can help Justin out when it comes to singing “Despacito” live, as he famously forgot the lyrics during a May 23 performance. It’s safe to say Justin would be happy to study hard with Paola as his tutor.

5. Paola’s incredibly talented. While Paola’s Instagram account is predominantly sizzling pics of her in bikinis, she has shared shots of her in front of a microphone, hinting that she may have some music coming out. Considering she was an avid guitar player and dancer while growing per her IMDB profile, it’s possible that she’s going to be the next big pop singer. Will she and Justin do a duet?

What do you think about Paola, HollywoodLifers? Are you glad that she and Justin are dating?