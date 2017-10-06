Is ‘Outcast’ Ever Coming Back? Robert Kirkman Reveals Season 2’s Future

Have you been not-so-patiently waiting for ‘Outcast’ season two? Yeah, us too. Here’s the scoop — including why it’s been delayed!

Robert Kirkman, 38, is best known as the creator of The Walking Dead, but at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 5, he talked about ALL of his projects. Yes, that includes his series Outcast, which was a hit on Cinemax in summer 2016. The series announced a second season shortly after and even debuted a trailer, but the season never actually aired. Thankfully the creator finally revealed some exciting news about the show: it’s coming back SOON.

While Robert didn’t actually share the specific date for Outcast season two to return, he told his fan-filled audience at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City that there is one set and he does know it. When encouraged to offer his fans a hint, Robert told the crowd that it would be “warm” in all or most regions of the United States when the new season premieres. He got even more specific when he said to think “spring/summer” for the season two premiere! An official announcement is expected “soon”.

So what was the hold up? Well this is a little insider-y, but Robert explained that Cinemax was undergoing some “restructuring” that put Outcast on an unintentional hiatus. Unfortunately the second season already aired internationally so if you sleuth on the internet you’ll find out exactly what happens — but we don’t encourage doing that!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited for Outcast to return eventually? Comment below, let us know! –