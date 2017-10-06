Wendy Williams Fears Divorce: Will She Leave Husband Of 20 Years Amid Cheating Scandal?

Oh no! Wendy Williams is scared to death of divorcing her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter. Even though it’s been rumored that he cheated on her, she doesn’t want to split up. Find out why!

Wendy has stood by him during the prior rumors and she has vowed to do the same now. She feels a divorce would be sad, difficult and challenging for the family," a source close to Wendy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Wendy [Williams] fears divorce after sticking with her man for years and through multiple cheating scandals. She has been married to her husband, who is also her manager, for 20 years and the recent infidelity allegations are not the first.

Wendy ‘s career. Wendy fears a divorce may ruin that empire they built together. Everything she worked hard to achieve would be cut in half or more, which would devastate her. After the most recent disturbing and damaging cheating rumors, Wendy is carefully considering the best way to move forward at this point, but a divorce is unlikely,” our source adds. Kevin [Hunter] is a key figure in her organization and he helped build‘s career.fears a divorce may ruin that empire they built together. Everything she worked hard to achieve would be cut in half or more, which would devastate her. After the most recent disturbing and damaging cheating rumors,is carefully considering the best way to move forward at this point, but a divorce is unlikely,” our source adds.

We know Wendy, 53, had recently met with attorneys, but she was only exploring her options. Whatever the attorneys told her, it must have scared her. As we previously told you, it’s being alleged that Kevin, 46, had a 10-year long affair with a massage therapist. Several days ago, the Daily Mail claimed Kevin bought massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 32, a house down the street from his family home with Wendy and their son, Kevin Jr. At the time, Wendy’s spokesperson Ronn Torossian, denied the romance, telling HollywoodLife.com,”One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no ‘there’ there.” Hmm…

