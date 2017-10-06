Wendy Williams Fears Divorce: Will She Leave Husband Of 20 Years Amid Cheating Scandal?
Oh no! Wendy Williams is scared to death of divorcing her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter. Even though it’s been rumored that he cheated on her, she doesn’t want to split up. Find out why!
We know Wendy, 53, had recently met with attorneys, but she was only exploring her options. Whatever the attorneys told her, it must have scared her. As we previously told you, it’s being alleged that Kevin, 46, had a 10-year long affair with a massage therapist. Several days ago, the Daily Mail claimed Kevin bought massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 32, a house down the street from his family home with Wendy and their son, Kevin Jr. At the time, Wendy’s spokesperson Ronn Torossian, denied the romance, telling HollywoodLife.com,”One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no ‘there’ there.” Hmm…
HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Wendy Williams should divorce her husband of 20 years? Tell us how you feel below!