Wendy Williams Reveals Who She’d Shockingly Cheat On Her Husband With Amidst Affair Rumors

On ‘Wild ‘N Out,’ Wendy Williams was forced to choose which of two men she’d cheat on her husband with. It was interesting timing…as her husband was recently accused of being unfaithful to her!

Wendy Williams has stood by her husband, Kevin Hunter, amidst allegations that he’s been cheating on her with another woman for a decade, and he was with her when she taped an episode of Wild ‘N Out, which aired Oct. 5. Although she didn’t address the alleged infidelity directly, the subject of cheating did come up during a game of “Plead The Fifth.” Wendy was asked by a cast member: “Let’s say [your husband] gave you a little hall pass, a little get out of jail free card pass. He says you could cheat on him with somebody tonight. Who would it be — me or Nick Cannon? I mean, [your husband]’s watching. Just tell him!” YOU CAN WATCH THE EPISODE HERE.

The talk show host wasn’t going to sit back and plead the fifth, so she sucked it up and answered the question. “Even though she doesn’t think I do, I actually like [Nick’s ex], Mariah [Carey], so I would not do that…” she admitted. Well, that only means one thing, right? “So you want the young fella?” the red team member asked, to which she responded, “Listen, young man, you only win by default!” Wait a second, did Wendy just admit she’d cheat on her husband with the Wild ‘N Out cast member if she was given permission?! The plot thickens!

Although Wendy publicly spoke out in defense of Kevin and is still wearing her wedding ring, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s been privately meeting with her attorneys ever since the allegations came to light. “No one in her entourage knows what’s going on behind the closed-door meetings,” our insider explained. Wendy’s husband is also her manager…and they own a production company together. Uh-oh!

