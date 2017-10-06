United States Vs. Panama Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

It’s ‘do or die’ time for the United States men’s national team. If they fail to beat Panama on Oct. 6, they can kiss their World Cup dreams good-bye. The game starts at 7:35 PM ET – don’t miss it!

Really, the United States’ back shouldn’t be up against the wall, but here they are. The fifth round of CONCACAF (Confederation Of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) World Cup qualifying hasn’t gone well for the Americans. They now have to pull off a pair of victories – first over Panama, and then over Trinidad and Tobago – in hopes that it’s enough to just barely get them into the fourth place spot. From there, they would have to fight through a playoff in order to make it to the Russia 2018 tournament – but they better not look past Panama, or they’ll suffer a fatal loss to Los Canaleros.

The US kicked off the Hex – with a pair of losses, first to Mexico and then an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Costa Rica. It’s been a tough run for the US, according to U.S. Soccer, as it was full of highs and lows. They seemed to regain their footing, until Mexico fought them to a 1-1 draw on June 11. With their momentum stalled, they fell yet again to Costa Rica, going 0-2 to them on Sept. 1. If that wasn’t enough, Honduras – the team the American beat 6-0 in March – held them to a 1-1 draw.

Mexico, with 18 points, has secured a spot in the World Cup. Costa Rica, at 15 points, will get a Top 4 finish. Panama has 10 points and both the USA and Honduras have 9. Two wins would give the USA 15 points, and a decent shot at qualifying, per CBS Sports. However, at this point, a single loss would be catastrophic and the Americans may miss the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Can they pull this off, or will they watch next year’s tournament from the comfort of their own couches?

Do you think the US will miss out on the World Cup, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they’ll qualify?